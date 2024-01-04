Can we expect Ty Dellandrea finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

Dellandrea has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Dellandrea has zero points on the power play.

Dellandrea's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:46 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 8-1 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 10:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 6-1 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 8-1 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

