Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Six games on Thursday's college basketball schedule feature a Sun Belt team, including the matchup between the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the James Madison Dukes.
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Troy Trojans at Georgia Southern Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Marshall Thundering Herd
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at Georgia State Panthers
|6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Old Dominion Monarchs
|6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at James Madison Dukes
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
