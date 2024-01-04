Stars vs. Avalanche January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-130)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSSW
Stars Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Dallas, Robertson has 37 points in 36 games (12 goals, 25 assists).
- Joe Pavelski is another key contributor for Dallas, with 34 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.
- Roope Hintz's total of 33 points is via 15 goals and 18 assists.
- In 16 games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 11-3-2. He has conceded 48 goals (3.01 goals against average) and has racked up 434 saves.
Avalanche Players to Watch
- MacKinnon is a leading scorer for Colorado, with 61 points this season, as he has recorded 20 goals and 41 assists in 38 games.
- Mikko Rantanen has made a big impact for Colorado this season with 47 points (19 goals and 28 assists).
- This season, Colorado's Cale Makar has 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Colorado's Ivan Prosvetov is 4-3-1 this season, compiling 213 saves and allowing 22 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (28th in the league).
Stars vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Avalanche AVG
|Avalanche Rank
|4th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.63
|2nd
|16th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|3
|13th
|16th
|30.6
|Shots
|32
|10th
|15th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|5th
|14th
|22.12%
|Power Play %
|24.48%
|8th
|3rd
|85.34%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.21%
|8th
