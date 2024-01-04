Stars vs. Avalanche: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) are home favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3, +110 moneyline odds). The outing on Thursday begins at 8:00 PM ET from American Airlines Center on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Avalanche Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6
|FanDuel
|-128
|+106
|6.5
Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Trends
- Colorado has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 23 of 38 games this season.
- The Stars have won 63.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (21-12).
- The Avalanche have been an underdog in three games this season, with one upset win (33.3%).
- Dallas is 18-8 (victorious in 69.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Colorado has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|1-8
|8-2-0
|6.4
|4.20
|3.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|4.20
|3.00
|5
|17.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|4-5
|5-5-0
|6.5
|3.90
|2.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|3.90
|2.70
|15
|41.7%
|Record as ML Favorite
|7-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|1
|Puck Line Losses
|8
|Games Over Total
|8
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|7-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
