Thursday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) and Nicholls Colonels (6-6) squaring off at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 63-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Lions head into this game after a 48-47 loss to Tulsa on Wednesday.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

  • Prediction: SE Louisiana 63, Nicholls 57

Other Southland Predictions

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

  • As far as their best win this season, the Lions defeated the Wichita State Shockers on the road on November 28 by a score of 64-36.
  • The Lions have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 216) on November 28

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%
  • Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

  • The Lions put up 61.1 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

