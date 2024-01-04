Thursday's game between the SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) and Nicholls Colonels (6-6) squaring off at Stopher Gym has a projected final score of 63-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SE Louisiana, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Lions head into this game after a 48-47 loss to Tulsa on Wednesday.

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: SE Louisiana 63, Nicholls 57

Other Southland Predictions

SE Louisiana Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Lions defeated the Wichita State Shockers on the road on November 28 by a score of 64-36.

The Lions have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

64-36 on the road over Wichita State (No. 216) on November 28

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG% Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

SE Louisiana Performance Insights

The Lions put up 61.1 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 56.4 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

