Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Can we count on Sam Steel finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off with the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Steel stats and insights
- In three of 31 games this season, Steel has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).
- Steel has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 8.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Steel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:09
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|13:23
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.