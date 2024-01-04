The McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) travel to face the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 71.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 64.0 the Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.0 points, McNeese is 4-4.

Northwestern State has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The Demons average 58.6 points per game, 25.4 fewer points than the 84.0 the Cowgirls give up.

When McNeese gives up fewer than 58.6 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Demons are shooting 36.3% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls give up.

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG% Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Northwestern State Schedule