Thursday's game features the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) and the McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) facing off at Prather Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-62 win for heavily favored Northwestern State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Demons are coming off of a 75-57 loss to Central Arkansas in their last game on Wednesday.

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern State 79, McNeese 62

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Demons beat the No. 174-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Southern Jaguars, 46-35, on December 3, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Demons are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Northwestern State 2023-24 Best Wins

46-35 on the road over Southern (No. 174) on December 3

59-51 at home over Tarleton State (No. 237) on December 6

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.5 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (26-for-77) Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.5 FG% Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 48.6 FG% Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons average 58.6 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per outing (180th in college basketball). They have a -59 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Demons are putting up 76.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 48.6 points per contest.

Defensively, Northwestern State has been better in home games this year, surrendering 48.5 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.

