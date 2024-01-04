The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Nicholls Colonels (6-6), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

Nicholls Players to Watch

  • Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

  • Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

