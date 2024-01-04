The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) meet a fellow Southland squad, the Nicholls Colonels (6-6), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nicholls vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls Players to Watch

Lexi Alexander: 12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Britiya Curtis: 10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Betzalys Delgado: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyla Hamilton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Deonna Brister: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana Players to Watch

Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.