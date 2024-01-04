How to Watch the New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The New Orleans Privateers (3-8) take on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET in Southland play.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score an average of 69 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Privateers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-1.
- New Orleans' record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.
- The 56.5 points per game the Privateers put up are 19.5 fewer points than the Lions allow (76).
- When Texas A&M-Commerce allows fewer than 56.5 points, it is 2-0.
- The Privateers shoot 32.5% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
- The Lions shoot 37.1% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Privateers concede.
New Orleans Leaders
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 32 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New Orleans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ UCF
|L 72-45
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 67-59
|Lakefront Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Alcorn State
|W 83-59
|Davey Whitney Complex
|1/4/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/6/2024
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Lakefront Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Nicholls
|-
|Stopher Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.