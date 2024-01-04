Thursday's game that pits the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) at Lakefront Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of New Orleans. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Privateers head into this game after an 83-59 victory over Alcorn State on Wednesday.

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-Commerce 68

Other Southland Predictions

New Orleans Schedule Analysis

The Privateers took down the No. 237-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Tarleton State Texans, 67-59, on December 18, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, New Orleans is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

New Orleans 2023-24 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Tarleton State (No. 237) on December 18

83-59 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 321) on December 20

53-42 at home over Alcorn State (No. 321) on November 21

New Orleans Leaders

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 32.0 FG%

New Orleans Performance Insights

The Privateers are being outscored by 13.9 points per game with a -152 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.5 points per game (315th in college basketball) and give up 70.4 per contest (297th in college basketball).

