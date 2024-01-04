How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two games on today's NBA schedule, including the Denver Nuggets playing the Golden State Warriors.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks take to the home court of the Spurs on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Max
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 5-28
- MIL Record: 24-10
- SA Stats: 110.9 PPG (26th in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (27th)
- MIL Stats: 124.8 PPG (second in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.9 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 5.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -9.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -450
- SA Odds to Win: +340
- Total: 249.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Golden State Warriors face the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hit the road the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Max
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 16-17
- DEN Record: 24-11
- GS Stats: 116.9 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)
- DEN Stats: 115.1 PPG (15th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (27.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (25.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -2.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -145
- GS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 234.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.