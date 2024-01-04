The Northwestern State Demons (4-7) will try to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 71.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 64 the Demons allow to opponents.

McNeese has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 64 points.

Northwestern State's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 71.4 points.

The 58.6 points per game the Demons score are 25.4 fewer points than the Cowgirls allow (84).

McNeese is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.

This year the Demons are shooting 36.3% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73) Mireia Yespes: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

McNeese Schedule