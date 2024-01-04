How to Watch the McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (4-7) will try to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Prather Coliseum. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
McNeese vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls' 71.4 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 64 the Demons allow to opponents.
- McNeese has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 64 points.
- Northwestern State's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 71.4 points.
- The 58.6 points per game the Demons score are 25.4 fewer points than the Cowgirls allow (84).
- McNeese is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.
- This year the Demons are shooting 36.3% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Cowgirls concede.
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)
- Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73)
- Mireia Yespes: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Centenary (LA)
|W 93-46
|The Legacy Center
|12/16/2023
|Tarleton State
|L 88-64
|The Legacy Center
|12/31/2023
|UAPB
|L 103-87
|The Legacy Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/11/2024
|Lamar
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.