McNeese vs. Northwestern State January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Southland schedule includes the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) facing the McNeese Cowgirls (4-8) at 7:30 PM ET.
McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
McNeese Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
