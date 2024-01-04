Thursday's contest between the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) and the McNeese Cowgirls (4-9) at Prather Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62 and heavily favors Northwestern State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Cowgirls' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 103-87 loss to UAPB.

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern State 79, McNeese 62

Other Southland Predictions

McNeese Schedule Analysis

This season, the Cowgirls are winless versus Division 1 teams.

The Cowgirls have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Demons are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 94th-most losses.

McNeese has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (five).

McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (17-for-73) Mireia Yespes: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowgirls are being outscored by 12.6 points per game, with a -164 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (108th in college basketball), and allow 84 per contest (355th in college basketball).

