Will Matt Duchene Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Should you wager on Matt Duchene to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Duchene stats and insights
- Duchene has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- Duchene averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Duchene recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|15:47
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|14:59
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Home
|W 6-3
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
