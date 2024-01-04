The Dallas Stars, Mason Marchment among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Does a wager on Marchment intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mason Marchment vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +10.

Marchment has scored a goal in a game 10 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marchment has a point in 18 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 12 of 36 games this year, Marchment has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

Marchment has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 114 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 36 Games 5 27 Points 3 13 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

