The LSU Tigers (13-1) will be attempting to continue a nine-game home winning run when taking on the Missouri Tigers (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Missouri Tigers score an average of 78.8 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 58.6 the LSU Tigers allow to opponents.

Missouri is 9-3 when it scores more than 58.6 points.

LSU has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.8 points.

The 95.1 points per game the LSU Tigers average are 28.8 more points than the Missouri Tigers allow (66.3).

LSU is 13-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

When Missouri gives up fewer than 95.1 points, it is 9-4.

The LSU Tigers are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 12.1% higher than the Missouri Tigers concede to opponents (38%).

The Missouri Tigers shoot 46.4% from the field, 10.8% higher than the LSU Tigers concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Angel Reese: 19.6 PTS, 11 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%

19.6 PTS, 11 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Mikaylah Williams: 17.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66)

17.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66) Hailey Van Lith: 12.1 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

LSU Schedule