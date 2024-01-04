Thursday's SEC slate includes the LSU Tigers (12-1) versus the Missouri Tigers (9-4), at 9:00 PM ET.

LSU vs. Missouri Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

LSU Players to Watch

Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Flau'jae Johnson: 12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

19.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Mama Dembele: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Hayley Frank: 16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Ashton Judd: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Slaughter: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

