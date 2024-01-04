The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) take the court against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET in Sun Belt action.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 59.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 52.4 the Monarchs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 52.4 points, Louisiana is 5-5.
  • Old Dominion's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Monarchs record 59 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 57.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • Old Dominion has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 57.7 points.
  • Louisiana has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 59 points.
  • This season the Monarchs are shooting 34.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 38.8 shooting percentage from the field is 3.7 higher than the Monarchs have given up.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Destiny Rice: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Ashlyn Jones: 4.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas L 71-48 Cajundome
12/19/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 64-46 Cajundome
12/30/2023 Appalachian State L 69-56 Cajundome
1/4/2024 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
1/6/2024 @ JMU - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/10/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

