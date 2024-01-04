The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a 13-game win streak when they visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 156.5.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -5.5 156.5

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 156.5 points in three of 11 outings.

The average total for Louisiana's games this season is 148.6 points, 7.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Louisiana has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

James Madison has had more success against the spread than Louisiana this season, recording an ATS record of 8-3-0, as opposed to the 6-5-0 mark of Louisiana.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 5 45.5% 91.8 168.9 72.0 143.5 153.5 Louisiana 3 27.3% 77.1 168.9 71.5 143.5 150.8

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Dukes had 11 wins in 20 games against the spread last year in Sun Belt games.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72.0 the Dukes give up to opponents.

Louisiana is 3-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scores more than 72.0 points.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 8-3-0 5-3 7-4-0 Louisiana 6-5-0 3-1 6-5-0

Louisiana vs. James Madison Home/Away Splits

James Madison Louisiana 6-0 Home Record 4-0 5-0 Away Record 1-5 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 93.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 90.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

