The James Madison Dukes (11-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) face a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Kobe Julien: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Joe Charles: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Themus Fulks: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrence Edwards: 16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Michael Green III: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Louisiana vs. James Madison Stat Comparison

Louisiana Rank Louisiana AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 111th 77.9 Points Scored 92.9 1st 199th 71.6 Points Allowed 72.4 223rd 336th 32.3 Rebounds 40.6 45th 152nd 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.6 77th 61st 9.1 3pt Made 9.6 35th 172nd 13.7 Assists 17.9 19th 164th 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 179th

