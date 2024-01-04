The James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to build on a 13-game winning run when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline

Louisiana vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Louisiana has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

James Madison has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dukes games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

