How to Watch Louisiana vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will look to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.
- Louisiana has compiled a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 149th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 5.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Dukes allow (72.0).
- Louisiana is 5-2 when it scores more than 72.0 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana is putting up more points at home (82.5 per game) than on the road (71.2).
- At home, the Ragin' Cajuns concede 58.5 points per game. On the road, they concede 77.2.
- Louisiana sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|W 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 75-61
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cajundome
|1/10/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.