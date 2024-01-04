The eight matches today in the ASB Classic qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 82-ranked Cristian Garin matching up against No. 90 Luca van Assche.

ASB Classic Info

  • Tournament: ASB Classic
  • Round: Qualifying round
  • Date: January 5
  • TV:
  • Venue: ASB Tennis Centre
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Isaac Becroft vs. Alejandro Tabilo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 PM ET - -
Taro Daniel vs. Patrick Kypson Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 PM ET - -
Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Constant Lestienne Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 PM ET - -
Alexandre Muller vs. Denis Shapovalov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 PM ET - -
Benjamin Bonzi vs. Jack Loutit Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 PM ET - -
Jiri Vesely vs. Jaume Munar Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 PM ET - -
Alex Michelsen vs. Gregoire Barrere Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - -
Cristian Garin vs. Luca van Assche Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 PM ET - -

