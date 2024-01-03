UL Monroe vs. Marshall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 3
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
UL Monroe vs. Marshall Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Monroe, Louisiana
- Venue: Fant-Ewing Coliseum
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marshall
|-4.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Warhawks Betting Records & Stats
- UL Monroe has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points only once this season.
- UL Monroe has had an average of 142.5 points scored in its games so far this season, three points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, UL Monroe has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- UL Monroe's .444 ATS win percentage (4-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Marshall's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.
UL Monroe vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marshall
|7
|58.3%
|76.4
|146.1
|77.3
|150
|155.6
|UL Monroe
|1
|11.1%
|69.7
|146.1
|72.7
|150
|138.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends
- The Thundering Herd had 10 wins in 19 games against the spread last season in Sun Belt games.
- The Warhawks score an average of 69.7 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Thundering Herd allow.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
UL Monroe vs. Marshall Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marshall
|5-7-0
|1-1
|4-8-0
|UL Monroe
|4-5-0
|3-3
|4-5-0
UL Monroe vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marshall
|UL Monroe
|15-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|9-5
|Away Record
|4-10
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.3
|79.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.