How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) will look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.
- UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 17th.
- The Warhawks' 69.7 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 77.3 the Thundering Herd give up.
- UL Monroe has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- UL Monroe scores 87.5 points per game at home, and 59.6 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Warhawks are allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (70.0) than away (74.3).
- At home, UL Monroe drains 6.3 trifectas per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.9%) than on the road (29.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Lamar
|L 97-73
|Montagne Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 75-65
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 67-55
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/3/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.