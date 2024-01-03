The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC foes at Devlin Fieldhouse, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN
Tulane Stats Insights

  • The Green Wave are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • In games Tulane shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Green Wave are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 147th.
  • The Green Wave record 16 more points per game (89.8) than the Owls give up (73.8).
  • When Tulane scores more than 73.8 points, it is 9-2.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tulane posted 83.5 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.
  • The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).
  • Tulane drained 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Southern W 105-81 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 George Mason L 69-66 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/29/2023 Dillard W 94-64 Devlin Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rice - Devlin Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ North Texas - UNT Coliseum
1/11/2024 Florida Atlantic - Devlin Fieldhouse

