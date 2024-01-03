The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC foes at Devlin Fieldhouse, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Owls allow to opponents.

In games Tulane shoots better than 44.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Green Wave are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 147th.

The Green Wave record 16 more points per game (89.8) than the Owls give up (73.8).

When Tulane scores more than 73.8 points, it is 9-2.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane posted 83.5 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).

Tulane drained 8.3 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

