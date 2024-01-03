The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 109

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 6.5)

Timberwolves (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-6.6)

Timberwolves (-6.6) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Timberwolves (16-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.9% less often than the Pelicans (19-15-0) this season.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (33.3%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 50% of the time this season (16 out of 32), which is more often than New Orleans' games have (16 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 20-3, a better record than the Pelicans have posted (9-6) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.9 points per game). Defensively they are 10th (112.1 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 10th in the league in rebounds (44.5 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (43.5).

The Pelicans are 11th in the NBA in assists (26.3 per game) in 2023-24.

With 13.1 turnovers committed per game and 13.9 turnovers forced, New Orleans is 16th and seventh in the NBA, respectively.

In 2023-24, the Pelicans are 25th in the league in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (37.1%).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.