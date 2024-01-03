Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's college basketball slate includes one game with Southland teams in action. That matchup? The Houston Christian Huskies taking on the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.
Southland Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M-CC Islanders
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
