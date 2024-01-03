Pelicans vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) after winning four straight road games. The Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The over/under for the matchup is set at 223.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and BSNO
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-6.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played 21 games this season that finished with a point total over 223.5 points.
- New Orleans' games this year have had a 228-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New Orleans has gone 19-15-0 ATS this year.
- The Pelicans have been victorious in nine, or 60%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New Orleans has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 30.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|14
|43.8%
|113
|228.9
|107.5
|219.6
|223.2
|Pelicans
|21
|61.8%
|115.9
|228.9
|112.1
|219.6
|229.1
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (12-7-0) than on the road (7-8-0).
- The Pelicans average 8.4 more points per game (115.9) than the Timberwolves give up to opponents (107.5).
- When it scores more than 107.5 points, New Orleans is 18-8 against the spread and 19-7 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|19-15
|1-2
|16-18
|Timberwolves
|16-16
|6-6
|16-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Timberwolves
|115.9
|113
|12
|21
|18-8
|10-7
|19-7
|14-3
|112.1
|107.5
|10
|1
|14-5
|15-9
|16-3
|22-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.