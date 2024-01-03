The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.

In games Clemson shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 115th.

The Tigers record 82.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.8 the Hurricanes allow.

Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

Miami (FL) has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.7% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.

The Hurricanes put up 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers give up (69.2).

Miami (FL) has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson posted 78.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.

The Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.1).

Clemson made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.

The Hurricanes allowed more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69) last season.

Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule