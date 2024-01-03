The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have hit.
  • In games Clemson shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 81st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 115th.
  • The Tigers record 82.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.8 the Hurricanes allow.
  • Clemson has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.7% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
  • The Hurricanes put up 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers give up (69.2).
  • Miami (FL) has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson posted 78.4 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.
  • The Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.1).
  • Clemson made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
  • The Hurricanes allowed more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (69) last season.
  • Miami (FL) knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Memphis L 79-77 FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 La Salle W 84-77 Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Stonehill W 97-59 Watsco Center
12/29/2023 North Florida W 95-55 Watsco Center
1/3/2024 Clemson - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 Louisville - Watsco Center

