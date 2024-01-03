The New Orleans Pelicans, with CJ McCollum, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

McCollum, in his last game (January 2 win against the Nets), put up 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine McCollum's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.2 19.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.0 Assists 4.5 5.2 4.6 PRA -- 29.5 28.1 PR -- 24.3 23.5 3PM 2.5 3.5 4.0



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.3 per contest.

McCollum is averaging 8.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

McCollum's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.8 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves concede 107.5 points per game, best in the league.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA, allowing 40.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.5 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the third-ranked team in the league.

The Timberwolves concede 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 29 23 4 4 4 1 1

