The Dallas Stars (22-9-4) will try to extend a six-game home win streak when they play the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Stars vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-300) Canadiens (+240) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 65.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (21-11).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter twice this season, and won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 75.0% chance to win.

In 22 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info

Stars vs. Canadiens Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 126 (4th) Goals 99 (28th) 106 (12th) Goals Allowed 122 (24th) 23 (14th) Power Play Goals 23 (14th) 16 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (31st)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Dallas has one win against the spread and is 7-2-1 overall.

In its past 10 games, Dallas went over eight times.

The Stars' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 126 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars have allowed 106 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +20 this season.

