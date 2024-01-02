How to Watch the Stars vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Having won six straight on home ice, the Dallas Stars host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch BSSW and ESPN+ to see the Canadiens attempt to defeat the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info
|Stars vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Canadiens Prediction
|Stars vs Canadiens Player Props
|Stars vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 106 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the league (126 total, 3.6 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 40 goals during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|35
|11
|25
|36
|24
|22
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|35
|14
|20
|34
|27
|13
|50.9%
|Roope Hintz
|33
|15
|18
|33
|10
|8
|54.3%
|Matt Duchene
|34
|11
|20
|31
|20
|17
|56.1%
|Miro Heiskanen
|35
|4
|22
|26
|20
|21
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (122 in total), 24th in the league.
- With 99 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 29 goals over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|36
|11
|21
|32
|23
|19
|56.2%
|Michael Matheson
|36
|6
|21
|27
|34
|18
|-
|Cole Caufield
|36
|10
|16
|26
|12
|17
|37.5%
|Sean Monahan
|36
|9
|12
|21
|18
|13
|58%
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|36
|4
|9
|13
|12
|12
|40%
