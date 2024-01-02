The New Orleans Pelicans (19-14) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they prepare for their Tuesday, January 2 game against the Brooklyn Nets (15-18) at Smoothie King Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Pelicans won on Sunday 129-109 against the Lakers. In the win, Zion Williamson paced the Pelicans with 26 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee 14.8 4.1 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and YES

BSNO and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.