The Dallas Stars, Jason Robertson included, will play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Robertson's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jason Robertson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 18:09 on the ice per game.

In Robertson's 35 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Robertson has a point in 25 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 20 of 35 games this season, Robertson has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Robertson has an implied probability of 69.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Robertson Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 122 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-23) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 2 36 Points 4 11 Goals 1 25 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.