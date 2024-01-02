The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) bring a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), winners of five straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Orange's opponents have hit.
  • Duke has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 214th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 127th.
  • The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils average are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).
  • Duke is 9-2 when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Syracuse is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Orange put up 11.7 more points per game (78.4) than the Blue Devils give up (66.7).
  • Syracuse has a 10-2 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke posted 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged on the road (68).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.
  • When playing at home, Duke drained 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Syracuse scored 5.8 more points per game at home (76.5) than away (70.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Orange conceded 4.5 fewer points per game at home (71) than on the road (75.5).
  • At home, Syracuse sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.2). Syracuse's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%) too.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon W 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara W 83-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/30/2023 Pittsburgh W 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/10/2024 Boston College - JMA Wireless Dome
1/13/2024 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

