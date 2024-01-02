Calcasieu Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oberlin High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
