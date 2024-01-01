The LSU Tigers are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will meet the Wisconsin Badgers. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on January 1, 2024, airing on ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the LSU vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel LSU (-10.5) 55.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

LSU vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • LSU has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Tigers have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.
  • Wisconsin has compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.