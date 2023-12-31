Zay Flowers did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Flowers' stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Flowers has been targeted 105 times and has 74 catches for 752 yards (10.2 per reception) and four TDs, plus eight carries for 56 yards one touchdown.

Zay Flowers Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

No other receiver is on the injury report for the Ravens.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Ravens vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Flowers 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 105 74 752 346 4 10.2

Flowers Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 10 9 78 0 Week 2 @Bengals 5 4 62 0 Week 3 Colts 10 8 48 0 Week 4 @Browns 4 3 56 0 Week 5 @Steelers 11 5 73 0 Week 6 @Titans 8 6 50 1 Week 7 Lions 6 4 75 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 7 5 19 0 Week 9 Seahawks 1 1 11 0 Week 10 Browns 6 5 73 0 Week 11 Bengals 4 3 43 0 Week 12 @Chargers 8 5 25 1 Week 14 Rams 10 6 60 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @49ers 13 9 72 1

