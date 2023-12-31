Will Zay Flowers Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Flowers did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Flowers' stats can be found below.
Rep Zay Flowers and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Flowers has been targeted 105 times and has 74 catches for 752 yards (10.2 per reception) and four TDs, plus eight carries for 56 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Flowers' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Zay Flowers Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Ravens.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Trevor Siemian
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Jeremy Ruckert
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Amari Cooper
Ravens vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Flowers 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|105
|74
|752
|346
|4
|10.2
Flowers Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|10
|9
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 3
|Colts
|10
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Browns
|4
|3
|56
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|11
|5
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|8
|6
|50
|1
|Week 7
|Lions
|6
|4
|75
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|7
|5
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|6
|5
|73
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|4
|3
|43
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|8
|5
|25
|1
|Week 14
|Rams
|10
|6
|60
|1
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|13
|9
|72
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.