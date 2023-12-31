For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Sam Steel a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

  • Steel has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Steel has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:42 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:26 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4
12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 6-3
12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 6-1
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 5-4 SO

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

