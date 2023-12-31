Robert Woods has a decent matchup when his Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have given up 225.7 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Woods has 368 receiving yards on 36 grabs (on 71 targets) with one TD this season, averaging 30.7 yards per game.

Woods vs. the Titans

Woods vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 64 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Woods will play against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans concede 225.7 passing yards per game.

The Titans' defense ranks second in the league with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Texans Player Previews

Robert Woods Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Woods Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this season, Woods has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Woods has received 13.3% of his team's 534 passing attempts this season (71 targets).

He has been targeted 71 times, averaging 5.2 yards per target (116th in NFL).

In one of 12 games this season, Woods has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (3.0% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

With 10 red zone targets, Woods has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Woods' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

