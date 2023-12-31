Will Robert Woods Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Woods' stats on this page.
Woods' season stats include 368 yards on 36 receptions (10.2 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for seven yards. He has been targeted 71 times.
Robert Woods Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Texans this week:
- Nico Collins (LP/calf): 64 Rec; 1022 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Texans vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Woods 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|71
|36
|368
|98
|1
|10.2
Woods Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|6
|74
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|8
|5
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|3
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 15
|@Titans
|5
|3
|30
|0
|Week 16
|Browns
|6
|2
|14
|0
