Robert Woods was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Woods' stats on this page.

Woods' season stats include 368 yards on 36 receptions (10.2 per catch) and one touchdown, plus one carry for seven yards. He has been targeted 71 times.

Robert Woods Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Texans this week: Nico Collins (LP/calf): 64 Rec; 1022 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 17 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Woods 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 71 36 368 98 1 10.2

Woods Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 10 6 57 0 Week 2 Colts 9 6 74 0 Week 3 @Jaguars 6 3 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 6 3 26 0 Week 5 @Falcons 9 3 30 0 Week 6 Saints 3 1 6 1 Week 10 @Bengals 3 1 15 0 Week 11 Cardinals 8 5 44 0 Week 12 Jaguars 3 2 40 0 Week 14 @Jets 3 1 -2 0 Week 15 @Titans 5 3 30 0 Week 16 Browns 6 2 14 0

