Rashod Bateman has a tough matchup when his Baltimore Ravens play the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins give up 205.7 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Bateman's 28 receptions have gotten him 313 yards (for an average of 22.4 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 50 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bateman and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bateman vs. the Dolphins

Bateman vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 94 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 94 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Bateman will play against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 205.7 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th in league play.

Watch Ravens vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Rashod Bateman Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bateman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bateman Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this year, Bateman has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Bateman has 11.3% of his team's target share (50 targets on 444 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 50 times this season, averaging 6.3 yards per target.

In one of 14 games this year, Bateman has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 2.3% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Bateman has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.7% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Bateman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/25/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.