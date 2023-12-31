The Los Angeles Lakers (17-16), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and SportsNet LA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet LA

BSNO and SportsNet LA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Pelicans outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (scoring 115.6 points per game to rank 13th in the league while giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers put up 114.4 points per game (17th in league) while allowing 114.3 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +3 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 230 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 227.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

New Orleans has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3500 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.