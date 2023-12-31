Odell Beckham Jr. Week 17 Preview vs. the Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr. will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Beckham's 34 catches (on 63 total targets) have led to 532 yards receiving (and an average of 40.9 per game) and three scores.
Beckham vs. the Dolphins
- Beckham vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games
- Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Dolphins have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.
- One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.
- The Dolphins surrender 205.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Dolphins' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (19 total passing TDs).
Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins
- Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)
Beckham Receiving Insights
- Beckham, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 13 games this year.
- Beckham has 14.2% of his team's target share (63 targets on 444 passing attempts).
- He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (39th in league play), averaging 532 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.
- Beckham has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
- He has 6.8% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (three).
- Beckham (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 17.2% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
Beckham's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at 49ers
|12/25/2023
|Week 16
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|12/17/2023
|Week 15
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|10 TAR / 4 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|11/16/2023
|Week 11
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
