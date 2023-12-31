Odell Beckham Jr. will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Beckham's 34 catches (on 63 total targets) have led to 532 yards receiving (and an average of 40.9 per game) and three scores.

Beckham vs. the Dolphins

Beckham vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The Dolphins surrender 205.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 10th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Beckham Receiving Insights

Beckham, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of 13 games this year.

Beckham has 14.2% of his team's target share (63 targets on 444 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (39th in league play), averaging 532 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

Beckham has registered a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 6.8% of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Beckham (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 17.2% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Beckham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/25/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 4 REC / 97 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

