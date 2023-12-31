Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Beckham's stats can be found below.
In terms of season stats, Beckham has been targeted 63 times and has 34 catches for 532 yards (15.6 per reception) and three TDs.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Zay Flowers (questionable/calf): 74 Rec; 752 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|63
|34
|532
|155
|3
|15.6
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|2
|1
|40
|1
|Week 11
|Bengals
|7
|4
|116
|0
|Week 12
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Rams
|10
|4
|97
|1
|Week 15
|@Jaguars
|3
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|3
|2
|13
|0
