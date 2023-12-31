Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens' Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Beckham's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Beckham has been targeted 63 times and has 34 catches for 532 yards (15.6 per reception) and three TDs.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Zay Flowers (questionable/calf): 74 Rec; 752 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Ravens vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 63 34 532 155 3 15.6

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0 Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0 Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0 Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0 Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0 Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1 Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1 Week 11 Bengals 7 4 116 0 Week 12 @Chargers 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Rams 10 4 97 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 3 1 14 0 Week 16 @49ers 3 2 13 0

