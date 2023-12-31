Noah Brown has a decent matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 225.7 passing yards per game, 18th in the NFL.

Brown has 32 catches for 559 yards and two scores so far this season. He has been targeted 53 times, and is averaging 62.1 yards per game.

Brown vs. the Titans

Brown vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 44.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 44.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is giving up 225.7 yards per game this year, which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this year, the Titans have surrendered 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks second among NFL defenses.

Noah Brown Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-111)

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (six of nine).

Brown has received 9.9% of his team's 534 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He is averaging 10.5 yards per target (seventh in league play), picking up 559 yards on 53 passes thrown his way.

In two of nine games this season, Brown has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.1% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Brown (six red zone targets) has been targeted 9.5% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 TAR / 8 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 7 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

