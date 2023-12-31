Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 18th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 225.7 per game.

Collins has a team-high 1,022-yard year thus far (78.6 yards per game), with seven touchdowns. He has hauled in 64 balls on 92 targets.

Collins vs. the Titans

Collins vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 38 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 38 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed seven opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

Collins will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 225.7 passing yards per contest.

The Titans have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Nico Collins Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Collins Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Collins has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Collins has received 17.2% of his team's 534 passing attempts this season (92 targets).

He is averaging 11.1 yards per target (fifth in NFL play), picking up 1,022 yards on 92 passes thrown his way.

Collins has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 21.2% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Collins (14 red zone targets) has been targeted 22.2% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Collins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 9 REC / 191 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

